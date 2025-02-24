Tanks Storm Jenin Camp After 23 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the first time since 2002, occupation forces' tanks have invaded Jenin Refugee Camp, marking a shocking and unprecedented escalation. Tanks are now advancing through the northern entrance, aiming their artillery at citizens and journalists. Residents have begun approaching the tanks, as tension and uncertainty fill the streets. This unfolding scene is unlike anything witnessed in Jenin in over two decades.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 23/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video