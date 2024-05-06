© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is a second American civil war this fall the plan the globalists are now executing?
26 views • 12 months ago
Will the Soros-funded riots escalate to a second American civil war this fall to stop the election? | UK vows endless funding to Ukraine War as Macron sends French troops to die on front lines | 15 states sue to prevent Biden from destroying college women's sports with transgender madness | Netanyahu unveils plan for Gaza utopia | Full blown famine sets into Northern Gaza as IDF set to invade Rafah | Google censors Trump ad | Did Jack Smith lie to the court about Mar-a-Lago classified documents? | Trump trials continue to backfire on left | G7 nations plan to shut down all coal power plants | Pro-Life group takes on euthanasia in Canada
