RFK Jr. Denounces Russiagate as Political Propaganda Against Trump

"We saw the FBI legitimizing Russiagate, the propaganda against Trump. And I'm not a fan of Trump's, but I don't think that the FBI should be deployed against any presidential candidate, whether I agree with that candidate or not."
Kennedy also commented on Hunter's laptop.
"You had [51] CIA agents or high-level officials signing a public letter that said that the Hunter Biden laptop was a fake, was Russian disinformation when they either didn't know or they knew it was a lie. And that's something that we should not tolerate."
