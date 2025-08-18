Tragedy in the Grand Canyon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1956, a tragic accident involving 2 large airliners resulted in the destruction of both aircraft and the loss of 128 souls. Was this crash preventable? Libraero explores the tragedy of the mid-air collision of a Lockheed Super Constellation and a Douglas DC-7 over the Grand Canyon, an incident that was instrumental to the creation of the FAA.
Aircraft Links:
Lockheed Super Constellation (TWA):
https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=162
Douglas DC-7 (United):
https://libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=201
Video References:
https://www.lostflights.com/Grand-Canyon-Aviation/63056-Trans-World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExkXKXsBUSk
Music:
Artist: Vlad Bakutov via Deuslower/Pixabay
Title: Dark Ambient Emotions Music
Site: www.pixabay.com
Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:
On the web: https://www.libraero.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Libraero
For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]