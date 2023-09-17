BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China's Technological Edge, Ukraine's Insurmountable Odds, Tensions in Korea, & NATO Posturing
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
268 views • 09/17/2023

In my recent discussion with Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon we discuss:

- Huawei's Mate 60 Pro which includes chips possibly made indigenously in China represents China's growing technological edge despite extreme measures by the US & its allies to arrest its development;

- Ukraine's failing offensive is just the visual manifestation of much greater fundamental odds it and its Western sponsors cannot overcome, particularly in terms of military industrial output;

- Tension on the Korean Peninsula is the result of the United States attempting to create yet another proxy conflict like in Ukraine against Russia, but this time across Asia against China;

- NATO exercises meant to intimidate Russia are more posturing than any actual serious message. Posturing without the military industrial capacity to sustain the type of warfare required to defeat Russia is meaningless;

▪️Follow Garland on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/GarlandNixon
▪️Follow Garland on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@garlandn/featured
▪️Dr. Leon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrWLeon

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/

TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
russiachinausaukrainenatothe new atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy