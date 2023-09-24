Ron Paul Discusses Russell Brand Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former U.S. Senator, Ron Paul (father of sitting U.S. Senator, Rand Paul) discusses, along with co-host Daniel McAdams, the unusual and disgusting story of how the UK government is openly pressing media platforms to de-monetize Russell Brand, because he's getting too much of a following?
Or maybe because he's hitting some raw nerves.
