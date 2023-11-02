BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boletín informativo - LA PALABRA DE DIOS – PRIMERA PARTE Marzo 2022 - T.A. McMahon
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
2 views • 11/02/2023


La Palabra de Dios es el enfoque principal de este mensaje. 

Esta es también una encuesta con respecto a la forma en que usted y yo pensamos acerca de la Palabra de Dios. Tiene que ver con cuán en serio creemos que la Biblia es la verdadera Palabra de Dios. 


La Llamada Berea - The Berean Call - TBC

Escudriñar Las Escrituras Diariamente 24/7

Hechos 17:11


Por favor visite nuestro sitio web:

https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish


Lea o descargue nuestro libro gratuito titulado:

¿QUÉ AMOR ES ESTE? 

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/wlits


Para ver nuestra serie "Una Mujer Cabalga La Bestia"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPseGGHn5FY&list=PL8h-hZqvqAk8dJtUjUWwM-CbJa5m00BY-


Visite nuestro boletín en línea:

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/los-elegidos-una-narraci-n-ficticia


Para más recursos

https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/language-spanish-154


Para ver este Newsletter en inglés:

https://thebereancall.subspla.sh/t7gvcf3


Para más información sobre el Mormonismo: (en Inglés)

https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/mormonism



Music Attribution: 

"No Frills Cumbia" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


"Open Those Bright Eyes" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

spanishespanolthe berean callla palabra de diosla llamada berea
