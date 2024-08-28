BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crash Course to Video Brochures: Everything You Need to Know!
PrintAVizion
PrintAVizion
8 months ago

This fast-paced, humor-filled video gives you a detailed tour of video brochures. Join Devin Herz, the ingenious founder of PrintAVizion, as he tackles the most frequently asked questions about video brochures. From the origins of PrintAVizion’s innovative products to practical FAQs, this video serves as your definitive 5-minute masterclass.


Whether you are a c-level exec, sales manager, marketer, designer, or just curious, this entertaining tutorial demystifies the magic of video brochures and how they've revolutionized the print industry. Devin’s insights and charming personality :) make this crash course both educational and enjoyable. Hit play and dive into the fantastic world of video brochures!


Contact us today: www.printavizion.com

Keywords
masterclassvideomarketingvideobrochuresdevinherzprintavizionmarketingtoolsinnovativemarketing
