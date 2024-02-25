Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - BIOMED EXPO in LA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - at the BIOMED EXPO in LA
Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing - Short promo for the 5DEvent, April 11 - 14, 2024, BIOMED EXPO (1 of 4 Events all at 1 location), Los Angeles, California
BIOMED EXPO
Reiki Level 1 Presentation and Certification:
Sunday April 14th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5 :00 PM (1 hour lunch break), Santa Cruz Room, 2nd Floor.
Level 1 Reiki Certification
6 hours of Level 1 Reiki certification training, for certification and manual attendee needs to pay $50 to the speaker at the class, limited seats first come first served.
Other topics and details about the upcoming event, then info about Steven D Kelley further down below:
Master Healers: Steven D. Kelley (Reiki Master Level 6)
& Benton Ryer (Esoteric Tsumi Shinto Healing Master)
Speaker’s BIO:
Page 1: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-speakers-page-1-2
Page 2: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-page-2-speakers (Steven's short BIO)
ALIEN EVENT, LOS ANGELES
COSMIC FLEET GATHERING EVENT, Expo/ Conference
APRIL 11-14, 2024, LAX SONESTA HOTEL
Website: https://alchemyevent.com/
ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY
Amazing 4-day Disclosure event with over 1000 attendees, over 69 speakers with 8 Ballrooms covers 4 events with one ticket over 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 49 Exhibits in Health and wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking, one tickets covers all for Alien Event/ BIOMED Health Expo/ AIEXPOCON & Alchemy event.
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.
***TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317
