Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - BIOMED EXPO in LA

Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing Level 1 Course - April 11-14, 2024 - at the BIOMED EXPO in LA

Steven D Kelley - Reiki Healing - Short promo for the 5DEvent, April 11 - 14, 2024, BIOMED EXPO (1 of 4 Events all at 1 location), Los Angeles, California

BIOMED EXPO

Reiki Level 1 Presentation and Certification:

Sunday April 14th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5 :00 PM (1 hour lunch break), Santa Cruz Room, 2nd Floor.

Level 1 Reiki Certification

6 hours of Level 1 Reiki certification training, for certification and manual attendee needs to pay $50 to the speaker at the class, limited seats first come first served.

Other topics and details about the upcoming event, then info about Steven D Kelley further down below:

Master Healers: Steven D. Kelley (Reiki Master Level 6)

& Benton Ryer (Esoteric Tsumi Shinto Healing Master)

Speaker’s BIO:

Page 1: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-speakers-page-1-2

Page 2: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-page-2-speakers (Steven's short BIO)

ALIEN EVENT, LOS ANGELES

COSMIC FLEET GATHERING EVENT, Expo/ Conference

APRIL 11-14, 2024, LAX SONESTA HOTEL

Website: https://alchemyevent.com/

https://Alienevent.com

ET DISCLOSURE, SECRET SPACE, AI REVOLUTION, UFOLOGY, ALIENTOLOGY & TECHNOLOGY

Amazing 4-day Disclosure event with over 1000 attendees, over 69 speakers with 8 Ballrooms covers 4 events with one ticket over 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 49 Exhibits in Health and wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking, one tickets covers all for Alien Event/ BIOMED Health Expo/ AIEXPOCON & Alchemy event.

Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

***TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, Jedi request, or questions.

