The Truth Matters
* If we can clean house and fire everyone involved, then at least we have some mechanism to fight back.
* They’ll do it again.
* Expect no apologies from these [deep state] people at all.
* Nothing is going to change without a massive house-cleaning.
* Durham Report: they never had a shred of evidence of collusion; and everybody knew it.
* If this isn’t a crime, then nothing is a crime.
* Things are about to get really scrappy — fire everybody!
The full episode plus accompanying articles are linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 16 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2o3vx0-it-was-a-coup-attempt-ep.-2012-05162023.html
• John Durham Releases Final Report, Concludes FBI Had No Verified Intel When It Opened Probe On Trump
• Top 10 Take-Aways From Durham Report
• Here’s Everything The FBI Deliberately Ignored To Get Trump In Russian Collusion Hoax
• IRS Removes Investigative Team From Hunter Biden Probe In Move Whistleblower Calls ‘Clearly Retaliatory’