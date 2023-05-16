BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It Was A Coup
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
195 views • 05/16/2023

The Truth Matters

* If we can clean house and fire everyone involved, then at least we have some mechanism to fight back.

* They’ll do it again.

* Expect no apologies from these [deep state] people at all.

* Nothing is going to change without a massive house-cleaning.

* Durham Report: they never had a shred of evidence of collusion; and everybody knew it.

* If this isn’t a crime, then nothing is a crime.

* Things are about to get really scrappy — fire everybody!


The full episode plus accompanying articles are linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 16 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2o3vx0-it-was-a-coup-attempt-ep.-2012-05162023.html


John Durham Releases Final Report, Concludes FBI Had No Verified Intel When It Opened Probe On Trump

Top 10 Take-Aways From Durham Report

Here’s Everything The FBI Deliberately Ignored To Get Trump In Russian Collusion Hoax

IRS Removes Investigative Team From Hunter Biden Probe In Move Whistleblower Calls ‘Clearly Retaliatory’

Keywords
hillary clintontreasoncorruptionspecial counseldeep statepolice staterussia collusioninsurrectionelection riggingdonald trumpdan bonginospygateelection interferencecouptyrannyjohn durhamrussiagatewitch huntrussia hoaxabuse of powerspecial prosecutordurham probedurham investigationdurham reportclinton conspiracy
