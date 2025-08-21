Prophetess Meesh and Khimo Therapy explain what a jezebel spirit is, and how it is running rampant in the church.





Full video can be viewed

Episode 14: Are You Operating Under A Jezebel Spirit?

https://youtu.be/cnn4dXSUpec?si=_trmPvna2w6ulk0X





If you are led to sow a seed it would be greatly appreciated, you can do so at:

Cashapp: KhimoKickThatTruth

Zelle: [email protected]

PayPal: [email protected]





All donations are used to further the work in the Lord for the edifying of the church!

God bless!





Like, Follow, and Subscribe to our other platforms as well

https://www.youtube.com/@KhimoKickThatTruth

https://www.instagram.com/khimokickthattruth/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5dEuxS5XP2EV

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/khimokickthattruthome

https://www.tiktok.com/@khimokickthattruth?lang=en





