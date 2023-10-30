When God Intervenes

Paul Duffett from Quainton Baptist Church returns with stories from The Bible where God intervenes in the plans of man. Whether building a tower to reach Heaven or refusing to spread out across the earth, God will intervene, and it's not always a happy ending for the miscreants!

Scriptures used: Genesis 11 & 12, John 11, Matthew 24: 21-22, Romans 3:23 & 6, Acts, Psalm 9:17, Luke 12 and Revelation 20:15.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 22nd October 2023.

Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

www.Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter. Key Light: Aputure Light Storm 60x with Aputure Light Dome Mini II.

