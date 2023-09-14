Monkeywrenching the New World Order - #SolutionaWatch

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-monkeywrench/

From ULEZ camera sabotage to culture jamming in the supermarkets to QR code tinkering, there are no shortage of wrenches that can be thrown in the gears of the technocratic enslavement grid. So, what methods of monkeywrenching the New World Order will work for your own purposes? Let's put on our thinking caps and explore the possibilities in this mischievous edition of #SolutionsWatch.