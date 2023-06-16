Taxpayers' Millions Spent on H. Biden’s SecServ Security Details for Stripper Alimony Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Bergquam:Taxpayers Spending Millions On H. Biden’s Secret Service Security Details For Stripper Alimony Case.
"I am the only media out here and these guys are spending millions of dollars on your taxpayer to protect this scumbag — Hunter Biden."
@BenBergquam
joins Steve Bannon LIVE from Little Rock, AR to report on Hunter Biden's stripper alimony case currently being heard today.
Watch the full discussion on War Room with #SteveBannon here: https://rumble.com/v2um5jl-war-room-live-pm-show-6-16-23.html