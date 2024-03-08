LORI KAUFFMAN - AMERICA NEEDS GOD FIRST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lori wanted to be the change she wanted to see in her city. She ran a great campaign for state committee but was caught by surprise when Rolling Stone called her for an interview about something she said on a social media platform. Tune in and hear all about Lori's story!