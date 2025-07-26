Maria Farmer blasts portrayal of 'TERRIFYING' Maxwell as a 'victim' - threatened her life many times, clip 2

Epstein accuser recounts chilling encounter she claims to have had with Trump in 1995

'I thought she was 16' — Maria Farmer says Trump replied to Jeffrey's 'SHE'S not here for you'

Farmer is the first known person to file a complaint against Epstein to the FBI back in 1996

in 2025, she filed lawsuit against FBI for failing to protect her and other Epstein victims

Adding:

Trump grants Ghislaine IMMUNITY

His ex-personal lawyer extends 'full' secretive talks to 2nd day

Ghislaine handed limited immunity as gives DoJ's Blanche '100 different people'

- RT