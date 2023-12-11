The Matrix is Collapsing | The Crowhouse

The Antisemitism Hoax Has Officially Collapsed. Jews Don’t Know It Yet, But It’s Over

https://www.unz.com/aanglin/the-antisemitism-hoax-has-officially-collapsed-jews-dont-know-it-yet-but-its-over/

A #Palestinian father & 7 children were stopped & INTERROGATED by the #IOF.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1732832602355126738

Israel Divides Gaza Into 2,300 Numbered Zones For Bombing Campaigns

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hMUTSz5jlkCR/

QUEENSLAND’S PATH TO TREATY

https://www.dsdsatsip.qld.gov.au/resources/dsdsatsip/work/atsip/reform-tracks-treaty/path-treaty/path-treaty-factsheet-what-is-treaty.pdf

BANKS ARE CLOSING ACCOUNTS (Worldwide) | No Access To Your Money

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtvbv0PiRK0&ab_channel=Daphna

A huge amount of America's Ukraine aid funding stays in the U.S.

https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/a-huge-amount-of-america-s-ukraine-aid-funding-stays-in-the-u-s/ss-AA1l8P4E

9/11 South Tower All Footage Of 9:03 AM "Plane" Explosion, Sorted By Viewing Direction

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JLyTGTHeyq3n/

Towns People Run EVERY Government Official Out & Lock the Doors - LITERALLY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=ICXWepv7qkc&ab_channel=Here%27stheDeal

Goyim Flyers

https://www.gtvflyers.com/

Anarchapulco Tickets - Use The coupon IGAN for a 10% discount

https://anarchapulco.com

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Donations to the TheCrowhouse can be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.

If you are able to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Any support is greatly appreciated

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

Ethereum:

0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D

Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ

Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat

Litecoin:

LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ

Dash:

XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm

Bitcoin Cash:

qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g

XRP:

rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Mirrored - The Crowhouse