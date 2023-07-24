Trent Loos: On the Loos in Iowa Defending Landowners Against Eminent Domain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nationally syndicated radio host Trent Loos spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” He points out the illogic and dangers of burying carbon dioxide deep within the earth, when carbon dioxide is plant food, necessary to maintaining life on planet earth.