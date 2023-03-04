Globalist Mass Murderers In Panic As The Depopulation Agenda Continues - Be The Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Steele reports:
The mass murdering Globalists are in a panic as they push on relentlessly with their Worldwide depopulation agenda plan. The masses are waking up and want answers from those who imprisoned us in our homes, told us that we must lose our jobs to prevent a non-existent virus killing millions, whilst they were systematically murdering the elderly in care homes with Midazolam, and injecting an unsuspecting population with a biological chemical weapon that is now killing hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people around the World.
MAKE SURE YOU GET THE NEWS OF THE DAY - THIS ONE THEY DON'T LIKE FOR SURE - [email protected]
Mirrored - MrHellvis69