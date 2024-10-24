Social Media Review: Is It Good to Date Younger Women?

In this episode, I explore the tech industry's paradox of rising hiring demands alongside AI advancements, emphasizing the need for skilled programmers to manage legacy systems. I reflect on personal growth, family values, and the importance of nurturing immediate relationships over external validation.





I discuss gender roles in STEM, questioning whether historical disparities stem from systemic issues or societal evolution. Additionally, I highlight the decline of meaningful relationships in our digital age and stress the importance of community engagement.





Through anecdotes and humor, I tackle serious themes like mental health and generational differences in dealing with political discourse. This episode provides a concise exploration of technology, personal choices, and the complexities of modern relationships.





