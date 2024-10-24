BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Social Media Review: Is It Good to Date Younger Women?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
31 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, I explore the tech industry's paradox of rising hiring demands alongside AI advancements, emphasizing the need for skilled programmers to manage legacy systems. I reflect on personal growth, family values, and the importance of nurturing immediate relationships over external validation.


I discuss gender roles in STEM, questioning whether historical disparities stem from systemic issues or societal evolution. Additionally, I highlight the decline of meaningful relationships in our digital age and stress the importance of community engagement.


Through anecdotes and humor, I tackle serious themes like mental health and generational differences in dealing with political discourse. This episode provides a concise exploration of technology, personal choices, and the complexities of modern relationships.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasonmental healthstefan molyneuxsocial media reviewpersonal growthfamily valuesgender rolestech industrypolitical discoursegenerational differencescommunity engagementai advancementsmeaningful relationshipshiring demandsskilled programmerslegacy systems
