Dinar RV + NESARA + GESARA = Digital ID! Wake Up!
Global Citizens
Global Citizens
46 followers
211 views • 03/20/2023

Sharing my thoughts on the real agenda behind the Iraqi Dinar RV, NESARA & GESARA. I know in my core this is a scam and a trap for the spiritual community, be aware light warriors! Think while it is still legal.

If you have had Covid-19, have had a Covid-19 injection, or are experiencing symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 vaccine transmission (also called shedding), you may benefit from using one or more items from our list of supplements to reduce spike protein load. the spike protein, which is both part of the Covid-19 virus and is produced in our bodies after inoculation, can circulate around our bodies causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. Luckily, we carry a host of easily attainable, natural solutions to reduce your body's spike protein load. Please visit our shop at www.quantumwellnessalchemy.com

Keywords
healthcbdspiritualhealingmeditationascensiondnawellnessthcdinarnesarastarseedgesaraindigodigitl id
