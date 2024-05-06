Their other scam: the CO2 fake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CO2 is not only good but essential for life on earth. Stop the CO2
nonsense, which is just another chapter of the same novel together with
the covid jab scam. How credible is the self appointed apostle of CO2 reduction, whose CO2 footprint is "gigantic"? Why would you believe rich crooks and their corrupt pseudo-scientists, while true scientists come up with strong evidence that CO2 is not causing any climate disaster?