Why Did You Paint My Son's Nails Pink? - Angry Concerned Grandmother Confronts Daycare Owner

The story of a grandmother confronting a daycare owner over her grandson's pink nail polish is a recent viral event from August 2025. The issue stems from the grandmother's belief that the daycare violated parental boundaries and consent by applying the nail polish without permission.

A Texas grandmother named Misty Hernandez became angry after her 3-year-old grandson came home from the Adventure Kids daycare with his nails painted pink.

She went to the daycare to confront the owner and director. A video recording shows her demanding an explanation and accusing the staff of overstepping their role.

The daycare owner later released a video claiming the grandmother was harassing staff. The owner also stated that the nail polish was applied as part of a princess-themed activity.