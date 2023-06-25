New Hope Episode 1

Episode 1, you will learn how to PROTECT yourself from the deadly C0V!D bioweapon “virus” and “vaccine” – directly from leading health experts in this field!

Dr. Bryan Ardis, Todd Callendar, Dr. Peter McCollough, and Dr. Shankara Chetty unveil powerful information on Biotoxins… How we can heal our bodies, as well as protect ourselves from them.

We start with the incredibly moving story of Angela Bean Ming, who found herself in the same position as many others feeling forced to take the deadly jab….

At first, she experienced aches and pains that she never had before, but soon became unbearably sick with body pains that hindered her personal training. Extreme fatigue and depression followed, making everything worse for Angela….Despite seeking help from doctors, she was given painkillers with no real insight into her condition. Angela went against her core beliefs of being able to choose what she puts into her body, as she succumbed to the pressure of taking the toxic “vaccine”.

Her story is NOT uncommon, as countless others have suffered similar consequences and are now living with chronic or autoimmune diseases.