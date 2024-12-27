© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Occupied east Jerusalem demolitions 436 homes and buildings destroyed by Israel.
Israeli occupation authorities have stepped up the demolition of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem. 1,500 Palestinians living in the Silwan neighborhood are now being threatened with displacement. According to the Jerusalem Governorate, home demolition is just one of many tools Israeli authorities use to make life there unbearable for Palestinians. Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports from Amman because the Israeli government has banned Al Jazeera from reporting from inside Israel