© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kenneth Copeland’s blasphemous View of the Lord’s Supper... What Does Scripture Say?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 6 months ago
Kenneth Copeland went off the Christian rails a couple of decades ago when he got onto this whole Christian wealth bandwagon. This doesn't surprise me. Once you stray off the the Bible's teachings and leave that path you are no longer on The road less traveled. What you are seeing in this video is blasphemy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.