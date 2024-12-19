How We Got Here: A Guide... with Jonathon Van Maren

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





BOOK DESCRIPTION: How We Got Here





The post-Christian world we inhabit today is utterly different than the one that existed just a few decades ago. But how did it happen? Why did everything change? How did we get here? How We Got Here gives an accessible overview of the post-Christian age across the West, from the Sexual Revolution to the sexual colonialism of Western countries. Who were the revolutionaries that tore down our civilization? How did we become a culture that kills children in the womb? How has pornography reshaped not only the culture but also the churches? Finally, what tactics and strategies can Christian communities use to resist the secular tide sweeping our countries?





How We Got Here is a cultural map of post-Christian society, a "You Are Here" marker, amidst the chaos that has been unleashed all around us.





