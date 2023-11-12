"DISASTERS INCOMING" - PROPHECY OF INTENSE NATURAL EVENTS, FEMA & CORRUPTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#CHURCH #WORLD #PROPHECY WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Floods and natural disasters coming to Great Lakes region. Northeast will be destroyed by an end-times Tsunami. Corruption, bribery, sexual immorality will be judged as part of an end-times prophetic response of the Lord Jesus to a sinful America.
