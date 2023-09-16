MASK MANDATES ARE COMING BACK THEY ARE GOING TO ATTACK YOUR CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS

A Clip From The Kevin J. Johnston Show which is LIVE every Tuesday at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #NewYork Time

As Bill Gates had said, the quickest way to get a pandemic to come back and have people believe it is to start with your children. Whenever you get into a position where society thinks children are in trouble people will comply with whatever you tell them to do.

Canada is a country run by pedophiles, so it only stands to reason that they want to harm children anyway they possibly can. This communist dump is going to continue to hurt you and your family as much as they can between now and the time that the American and Canadian Federal elections come up.

This is all a distraction to keep you from seeing the big picture; are any of you ready to see the big picture and understand it?

