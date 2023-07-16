© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT is AI?
The “experts” are clueless & are deceiving you.
In this video, as a pioneer in AI since 1978 who was awarded 3 of the most cited AI patents, I explain what AI TRULY is.
Get Educated, Or BE Enslaved
TruthFreedomHealth.com
SHATTER THE SWARM
Shiva4President.com
Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-the-trut...