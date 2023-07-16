WHAT is AI?





The “experts” are clueless & are deceiving you.





In this video, as a pioneer in AI since 1978 who was awarded 3 of the most cited AI patents, I explain what AI TRULY is.





Get Educated, Or BE Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





SHATTER THE SWARM

Shiva4President.com





Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-the-trut...