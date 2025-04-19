In a horrific attack, Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza, wiping out entire households.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
n a horrific attack, Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza, wiping out entire households.
Among the victims:
– 6 members of the Al-Atal family
– 7 from the Asaliya family
– 10 from the Abu Al-Rous family
Dozens more were injured, many suffering from critical burns. This massacre targeted families who had already lost everything, even the shelter of a tent was no protection.
https://x.com/gazanotice/status/1912702960758382846?s=46
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net