PT SOLO: The END has Arrived - Trump Time

In order to have immediate sweeping changes - Trump needed "A Problem to Solve"... Good Cop vs. Bad Cop. // Hegelian Dialectic. With the most extreme PROBLEM never talked about - The Alien Abduction and genetic alterations - The Clown Show continues. Today's Christianity are little more than Satanic Temples... so you are SOLO - a journey to find The Narrow Way! PT