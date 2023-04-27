Tom Renz | Can Trump Win Without Getting Right on the Vaccines?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Trump can't win unless he gets right on the vaccine and quickly. A recent study shows that 25% of American's haven't recieved a single dose of the #COVID #vaccine, that number I would argue is closer to 40%. These unvaccinated voters are crucial in this election, and what issue do you think is more important to them than the vaccine? #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #mRNA #DeathJab #DiedSuddenly #Trump2024 @EricTrump @RealDonaldTrump @ClayClark @GenFlynn @TheClayClark