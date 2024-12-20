Non-Human Elements of the Control System - Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/12/20/control-system-dan-armstrong-interview/





Dan Armstrong returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about the more Cosmic aspects of this control system. We discuss the so-called "drones" issue, the archontic Non-Human Control element and much more.





In Part 2 Dan Armstrong discusses the Orion Wars, Mind Control and the mindset needed and the energetic tools we can use to break out from this control system.