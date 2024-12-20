Non-Human Elements of the Control System - Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/12/20/control-system-dan-armstrong-interview/
Dan Armstrong returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about the more Cosmic aspects of this control system. We discuss the so-called "drones" issue, the archontic Non-Human Control element and much more.
In Part 2 Dan Armstrong discusses the Orion Wars, Mind Control and the mindset needed and the energetic tools we can use to break out from this control system.