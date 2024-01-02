Create New Account
The Apostle Paul prayed for 4 aspects of growth.
PRB Ministry
Published 2 months ago

2Thess lesson #29; The believers at Thessalonica had gone astray into false teaching and Paul had to bring them back to truth. The Apostle Paul used 4 aspects in prayer for all his congregations.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

