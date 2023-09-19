To Take Peace from the Earth 09/19/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin has
promised to help North Korea to build satellites and gave Kim a tour of Russia’s
state-of-the-art space launch facility. Kim spoke out and said “Russia is now
fighting to defend its national sovereignty. I hope we will always be fighting
together”. That is exactly what the Lord has told Vicki Goforth Parnell. That
Russia and North Korea will work together to defeat America. In other news, the
American Military is struggling to make its 2022 recruiting goals, and fixing
these problems could stretch into 2024.
00:00 - Berkey News
03:59 - Putin & North Korea will Acquire Satellites
07:40 - Agreement for Millions of Shells & Ammo
10:13 - 50,000 North Koreans Depart for Ukraine
14:25 - China Prepared for Invasion of Taiwan
18:37 - Missing U.S. F-35 Found?
21:24 - To Take Peace from the Earth
24:41 - Death: The Pale Horse
31:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen
