BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melissa Elkas, CNN Staffer Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ at NYC Headquarters (Aug'23)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
311 views • 08/25/2023

CNN Anchors Pay Tribute to Colleague Melissa Elkas, Who Died Suddenly After Medical Emergency

Anderson Cooper and Poppy Harlow honored the veteran graphics operator with emotional on-air tributes

By Virginia Chamlee Published on August 3, 2023 02:31PM EDT
CNN staffers are mourning the loss of Melissa Elkas, a veteran electronic graphics operator, who died on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency.

In an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, network executives said Elkas had worked at CNN for 26 years, most recently in New York City.

"We have some heartbreaking news to share with you all. Earlier today, a member of our CNN family, Melissa Elkas, an Electronics Graphics Operator for CNN New York, experienced a medical emergency and later passed away at the hospital," the memo read.
https://people.com/cnn-staffer-melissa-elkas-death-medical-emergency-7569365
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cnn-staffer-dies-after-medical-emergency-at-nyc-headquarters-memo/ar-AA1eIikF

Mirrored - Sudden Death

Keywords
sadsdied suddenlymelissa elkascnn staffer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy