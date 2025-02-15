Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (15 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, three artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

▫️ The Zapad Group's units improved the tactical situation. The Group inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a territorial defence brigade near Zeleny Gai, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, with three of them manufactured by NATO countries.

Three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️ The Yug Group's units took more advantageous lines and positions. They also hit units of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopole, and Pleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to 205 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Berezovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

They inflicted fire damage on units of four mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Shcherbinovka, Udachnoye, Zverevo, Kotlino, Novoandreyevka, and Nadezhdinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 490 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns.

▫️ The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. They inflicted losses on one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Komar (Donetsk People's Republic), Ternovatoye, and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including two Western-made guns. Two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Dnepr Group's units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three coastal defence brigades of the AFU close to Sadovoye, Ponyatovka, and Veletenskoye (Kherson re-gion).

The AFU lost up to 50 troops, nine motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted damage on the enemy's military airfield infrastructure, depots storing ammunition and missile and artillery weapons, launch preparation sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, and manpower and hardware clusters in 143 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS projectiles, as well as 130 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,472 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,464 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,517 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,743 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,700 special military vehicles of the AFU have been neutralised.