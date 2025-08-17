When & Why Russia Nukes America?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Both David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman prophesied that Russia would nuke America in our future. When? Why?
Let's examine the history since 2014 of why we need a proposed peace treaty between Russia and America and the world in 2025.
Then, let's examine what will cause Russia to nuke America in our future.
Cited video links:
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump-Putin’s High-Stakes Summit Tomorrow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYpP-KjKa2o&t=3s
3 The Funeral HD Rebecca Sterling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bZu-9n5lfo&list=PLUgdm9tzKo8sOh3bQuOFptXKONua-XGUg&index=4
In ONE DAY America Will BURN God's Warning Dumitru Duduman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcDGp7X3ZkY
The Earth Will Flip Over [Ben Davidson] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPJy1Z9n6q4