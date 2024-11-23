Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 16-22, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops struck various areas of the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, the death toll in the region has already exceeded 43,000 people, with some 104,000 affected.

▪️The most high profile incident was the strike on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia. The IDF air raid killed 66 people and wounded more than 100.

▪️At the same time, the Israeli ground operation continued in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia. Several dozen local residents were arrested in raids on charges of links to Hamas.

▪️The situation remained tense in neighboring Beit Lahia, where shelling intensified. Due to the threat of a new Israeli offensive, the city began a mass evacuation of the population.

▪️In the center of the enclave, Israeli forces continued to strike Nuseirat and other towns. In response, Palestinian militias shelled Israeli positions in the Netzarim corridor on a daily basis.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force hit Khan Yunis, Rafah and the coastal camp of al-Mawasi. At the same time, the IDF engineering work in the Philadelphi Corridor area continued.

▪️Police raids by Israeli security forces continued in the West Bank. Thus, since October 7, 2023, more than 11,700 Palestinians have been detained.

▪️Operations were carried out particularly in Jenin and Hebron, where weapons workshops were discovered. In turn, Palestinian militias claimed ambushes on Israeli patrols and armored vehicles.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar