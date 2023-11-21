Al Qassam Bombs IDF Vehicles Street After Street; 'Punishment For Penetrating Into Gaza City'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the war rages, Hamas has escalated its attacks against Israeli troops. The Palestinian militant group has released a video of its operations in Gaza City. The clip shows Hamas' Al-Qassam fighters attacking Israeli armoured vehicles. Al-Qassam brigades can be seen bombing Israeli vehicles street after street. Israel reportedly lost several military-armoured vehicles in Hamas attacks.
Further Info:
Palestinian fighters destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles in 3 days: Al-Qassam Brigades
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=276148
Mirrored - Hindustan Times