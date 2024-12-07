Syria: tearing down a monument to Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad very close to Damascus

City of Jaramana, just 4 km from Damascus.

A crowd is tearing down a monument to Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

AFP, source close to Hezbollah:

"Hezbollah sent 2000 fighters to the city of "Al-Qusayr" near Homs, Syria.

Iraq has taken in over a thousand Syrian soldiers who requested permission to cross the border, Iraqi media report, citing security forces.

On the topic of the alleged "retreat" of the Russian army from Syria:

Satellite images of the Khmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval facility from December 6 show that Russian Armed Forces units continue to maintain their usual activity.

At Khmeimim, an Il-76 and a Tu-154, along with other aircraft, were observed in the western part of the airbase. Su-34 bombers and Su-35S fighters have been hidden in protective hangars for several years now, making them undetectable by satellite—a notable advantage of using hangars.

At Tartus, the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov has returned following recent Zircon missile exercises. Nearby are the Project 11356R frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the Project REF-675 medium sea tanker Vyazma, and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Novorossiysk (B-261).

Air defense systems remain deployed on the pier, and the Bastion coastal defense system is stationed in the port.

Absent from the images are the frigate Admiral Golovko and the tanker Yelnya.

Via: @milinfolive



