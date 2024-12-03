Democide: The killing of members of a country's civilian population as a result of its government's policy

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty. Plato

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

'Governments will use whatever technology is available to combat their primary enemy - their own people.' Noam Chomsky

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

5/12/24 G-ASZU OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORT 36858, G-ATRM TWO UNSAFE FLY, THE PILOT OF G-ATRM IS LORD STEVENS OF KIRKWHELPINGTON (A FORMER MET CHIEF CONSTABLE) ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED) TONY BLAIR

03/12/24 NPAS G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE 23:28HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA: 36843, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 5961887

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft