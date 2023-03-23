DEFEND MARIA ZEEE At All Costs DEBANKED: WEF Tied Australian Bank BANS Maria Zeee's Account

Stew Peters Show





Australian globalists have targeted Maria Zeee for speaking the truth on the Stew Peters Show.

Maria Zeee joins Stew to talk about being persecuted because of her political beliefs and her status as a teller of truth.

The Australian 60 Minutes hit piece labeled anyone who questions authority a domestic terrorist.

The fake news report went on to deride Christians who believe in the Bible as enemies.

On March 9th ING Group sent Maria an email giving her a week to take her money out of the bank.

ING Group is listed as a partner on the World Economic Forum’s website.

The debanking coincided with the mainstream media hit piece against Maria Zeee.

Are governments, banks, and the mainstream media colluding to silence anyone who speaks out against power?

