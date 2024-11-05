The Rock Almighty. We Elect The Joy Of The Lord Today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You have done all that you could Warriors Of Light!
I am encouraged and pleased with the effort that the Body of Christ put into the 2024 election. I do not profess to be a prophet, I only have a feeling that God is going to do something so amazing today that even non-believers will have stand in awe of his power, goodness, and grace. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
Petra - Shakin' The House
Put Petra on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4fpsq0y
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40zQM3j
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
Election Prayer
EWTN
@EWTNcatholictv
https://www.youtube.com/@whaddoyoumeme
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now streaming on US Sports Radio