The Rock Almighty. We Elect The Joy Of The Lord Today!

You have done all that you could Warriors Of Light!

I am encouraged and pleased with the effort that the Body of Christ put into the 2024 election. I do not profess to be a prophet, I only have a feeling that God is going to do something so amazing today that even non-believers will have stand in awe of his power, goodness, and grace. Let's Rock!





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

