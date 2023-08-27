© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military experts are already calling the battle for the village of 'Robotino' the second 'Bakhmut' for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the battle for 'Bakhmut', the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost its most combat-ready units, while in the battle for the village of 'Robotino', the Ukrainian army lost practically all its combat-ready reserves. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine still could not fully capture this village.
