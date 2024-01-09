⚡️IDF Drone Attack Strikes Vicinity Of School In Southern Lebanon

⚡️ IDF Drone Attack Strikes Vicinity Of School In Southern Lebanon
Impacts were reportedly made less than 300 metres away from the school building.
Adding reports of Intense attacks on Kfarkila, south Lebanon this morning.
