EPOCH TV | Are We Too Afraid of Germs? Immunologist Dr. Steven Templeton | Clip
In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Steven Templeton, professor of immunology at Indiana University School of Medicine and the author of a new book, “Fear of a Microbial Planet: How a Germophobic Safety Culture Makes Us Less Safe.”
Could our fear and excessive avoidance of germs and microbes actually be backfiring? And how will the rise of what Dr. Templeton calls a “safety culture” impact future generations?
