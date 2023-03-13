⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (March 13, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (13 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, units and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masyutovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️Over 60 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles were eliminated.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged manpower and military hardware of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervona Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️Over the past 24 hours, up to 110 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralised in this direction.





💥In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, fourteen motor vehicles, and Msta-B howitzers over the past 24 hours.





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out a complex shelling of AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka, Gulyapole, and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





◽️As many as 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were neutralised in these areas during the day.





💥In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralised up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, five motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and a Msta-B howitzer during the day.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit 76 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 148 areas during the day.





◽️A Ukrainian OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile system was engaged close to Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️Air defence forces shot down 12 HIMARS MLRS shells and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.





💥In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Novovodyane, Svatovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka, Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), New Zburyevka, as well as Konstantinovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 400 airplanes and 220 helicopters, 3,401 unmanned aerial vehicles, 412 air defence missile systems, 8,280 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,333 field artillery cannons and mortars, and 8,904 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.