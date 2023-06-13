Video floating around of alleged security footage of alien seen in Las Vegas (The Alien Deception)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
June 13, 2023
Demons on the loose. CERN has opened a portal to hell it would seem. Are they about to play the final card or is this a distraction?
One problem, the video is dated 5/26/2023
The original story reported that police were called late at night on 4/30/2023
Don't be deceived...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C6Aplbdds6y/